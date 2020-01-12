|
John Benjamin Mangus (Jack), 83, of Crownsville, MD, died peacefully on January 7th, 2020.
Jack was born in Baltimore in 1936 to Samuel and Nelly Mangus. He graduated from City College, earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland and had a successful career at United States Gypsum. He married Adelaide Seifert in 1959. They briefly resided in Baltimore County before moving to Crownsville where they raised two sons and enjoyed spending time on the water, camping and traveling. Jack was a member of the Crownsville Moose Lodge and served as President of the Civic Association of Palisades.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Colonel Samuel James Mangus. He is survived by his wife, Adelaide; and two sons, James (Debra) and Timothy (Kristen).
There will be a viewing at John Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis on Wednesday, January 15th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 16th at St. Anne's Church in Annapolis at 1:00 p.m. followed by a burial at St. Anne's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to: The Prostate Cancer Foundation, The American Diabetes Association, The Brain Injury Association of America, or the Partners In Mission in Guatemala - St. Anne's Episcopal Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020