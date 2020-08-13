John Bernard McCoy of Frederick, MD passed away in his home August 3, 2020. Born April 4, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas McCoy and Marie McCoy. John is survived by his son, Shaun McCoy, daughter-in-law Maureen McCoy, granddaughter Maren McCoy of Severn, MD and sister Kathryn Winder of Catonsville, MD. He is predeceased by his sister Barbara Schulte and brothers Thomas McCoy and Michael McCoy. John attended Charlotte Hall Military Academy, was an Army Veteran, and retired as a tele-communications employee. John loved his family and was an avid pool player, poker player, and bowler.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Donations to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue York, PA 17404 would be greatly appreciated.



