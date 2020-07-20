1/
John Michael Bauerfeind Jr.
On July 16, 2020 John Michael "Mike" Bauerfeind, Jr. passed away; devoted husband of Bonnie S. Bauernfeind (Dembeck); beloved father of John M. Bauernfeind III and his girlfriend Jessica Ferguson, and Taylor L. Bauernfeind; loving "Pop-Pop" of Aiden; dear brother of Joann Bauernshub, Jean Carey and Kathy Barnhill. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020 at 12 noon. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Tel: 1-800-805-5856

Web: http://www.stjude.org/

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
JUL
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
JUL
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
