Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
John Michael Kirkpatrick

John Michael Kirkpatrick Notice
On December 9, 2019; John Michael Kirkpatrick; beloved husband of Adrienne Petrucci Kirkpatrick; devoted father of Margaret Ann Kirkpatrick and William Michael Kirkpatrick; loving son of Carol and William Allen and the late William A. Kirkpatrick; dear brother of Katie Kirkpatrick and Ryan Casey Allen; uncle of Brianna, Jessica, Drew and Aubrey.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church on Monday 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
