74, passed away October 1, 2020 at his home in Port Richey, Florida, with his wife, Cherie at his side. John had battled cancer since 2014. Born in Baltimore, he graduated from Megenthaler Vocational and Technical School in 1964. After his service in the Navy, he returned to Baltimore. He was employed with Bell Telephone/Verizon for 33 years and retired in 2001. He was an active member of Eastern Yacht Club where he was Commodore 1983-84. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J and Mary Sokoloski and his brother, Robert Sokoloski.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
