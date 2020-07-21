John ("Jack") Midgley McCullough passed away on July 14, 2020 in Glen Burnie, MD. John is survived by his daughter, Whitney Cherry, her husband Trey and their two children Noah & Caroline of Richmond, VA; two brothers Kenneth McCullough of Winona, MN and James McCullough of Beltsville, MD, two sisters Georgie Stone of State Road, NC and Claire McCullough of Cary, NC. John was preceded in death by his wife Christine Devisser in 2019. John wished for his body to be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Uniformed Services of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store