McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
More Obituaries for John Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jackie" Miller

John "Jackie" Miller Notice
John "Jackie" Miller, age 72, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on November 20, 2019 at Seasons Hospice @ Franklin Square in Rosedale, Maryland.

John is survived by his sons, John Matthew Miller and Mark Anthony Miller; and daughter, Kimberly Darlene Miller.

Services were held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland. Interment was in Cokesbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
