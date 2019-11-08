|
Harford County lost a true gentleman of integrity, family man, and pillar of the community with the passing of John Miller Scarborough, 82, of Forest Hill, on November 1, 2019 after a brief illness. John was born on June 16, 1937 to Mary Elizabeth Baker Scarborough and Harvey Miller Scarborough at their farm in Churchville, Maryland. He was married to his devoted wife Margaret Holloway Scarborough for 51 amazing years full of love, laughter, and faith.
John was a well-respected role model to many and proud father to Suzanne Stauffer and husband Scott, Mary Maccarelli and husband Chuck, and John Scarborough and wife Becky. John was a doting grandfather of ten blessings: Sarah, John, and Mark Stauffer, Grace, Chad, Jacob, and Luke Maccarelli, and Austin, Levi, and Carmen Scarborough. Faith, family, friends, farming, and law have always been the core and light of John's life.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Dickinson College and his law degree from University of Maryland Law School. Following law school, he proudly served as a Captain in the Adjutant General's Corps of the Army, then completed graduate classes at NYU Law School. After 8 years as a corporate lawyer with Commercial Credit Company, John opened his own law practice in Churchville, Maryland, serving and helping members of the community for over 55 years, right up to his death. As a steward of the land, John took great pride in working on the family farm, raising livestock and tending the crops.
Over the years, John was active in various community churches. He was a member of the 4-H All Stars, Farm Bureau, and an honorary member of the Level Volunteer Fire Company. John also served on several boards including: Churchville Ruritan Club, Harford County Bar Association, 4-H Camp Board, and Harford County Forestry Board. John was well read in government affairs and was always interested in supporting those who he believed would make our country the best it could be.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1-3 & 5-7pm. Services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, MD on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Churchville Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Churchville.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may contribute to a church of your choice or Harford County 4-H Volunteers Association, Churchville Ruritan Club, or Level Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019