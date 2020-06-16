John Morini
On June 13, 2020; John "Johnny" Thomas Morini ; beloved husband of Regina Morini; devoted father of Danielle Hart (Matthew), and Krystle Sullivan (John); loving grandfather of Giuliana LaPorte, Matthew Hart, Jr., and Mason Sullivan. Also survived by his dog MollyLou, and cats Peaches and Emma.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. On-line condolence may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
