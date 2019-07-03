|
|
On June 29, 2019 John O. Kratz beloved husband of the late Pauline Kratz (nee: Bidish). Devoted father of Judith Schmoll, Lesley Felts, Jeannine Mueller, Brian Kratz and the late Craig Kratz. Also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation Friday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 am at St. Clement Church (Rosedale). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019