Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Clement Church (Rosedale)
John O. Kratz Notice
On June 29, 2019 John O. Kratz beloved husband of the late Pauline Kratz (nee: Bidish). Devoted father of Judith Schmoll, Lesley Felts, Jeannine Mueller, Brian Kratz and the late Craig Kratz. Also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation Friday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 am at St. Clement Church (Rosedale). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019
