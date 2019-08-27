Home

E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD
View Map
John Olbrich Notice
On August 22, 2019, John Paul Olbrich passed away; beloved husband of Patricia "Patty" Ann Olbrich (nee Perry) and the late Molly A. Olbrich (nee Patrick); devoted father of Jason Olbrich and his wife Greta and Melissa Dirks and her husband Timothy; loving grandfather of Anna Olbrich; brother of Douglas Olbrich.

Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Wednesday 2-5 pm with the funeral service beginning at 5 pm. Further visiting will be held at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD 21619 on Thursday 9- 11 am with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
