John Palmucci, who spent his career serving higher education as a renowned financial and strategic planning executive, consultant and mentor died on August 24. He recently celebrated his 81st birthday.
Mr. Palmucci was known nationally for his leadership as a financial and strategic planning executive in support of mission-driven, nonprofit, higher education institutions for more than 55 years. John served as the interim president and chief executive officer for Maryland University of Integrative Health from July 2016 through April 2017. He served as the interim senior vice president for finance and administration and corporate treasurer at Valparaiso University from April 2014 through November 2015 and remained as senior advisor through June 30, 2016. John served as the vice president for finance and treasurer at Loyola University Maryland from 1994 to 2010. As a member of the executive management team, he provided leadership and direction for a major operating division enabling fulfillment of the institution's mission and goals through sound fiscal management, prudent stewardship of resources, and student-centered delivery of services. In gratitude for his significant contributions to Loyola, John was designated vice president for finance emeritus and awarded the Cardinal John Henry Newman Medal at Loyola's 2010 Commencement exercises.
Prior to his position at Loyola University Maryland John held the position of vice president for fiscal affairs at Merrimack College, and before to his tenure at Merrimack College, Mr. Palmucci served as registrar and dean of administration at Northern Essex Community College. He also held a variety of positions at Northeastern University for six years.
Mr. Palmucci was actively engaged with several professional organizations in a variety of leadership capacities such as the National Association of College and University Business Officers, Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the Association of Governing Boards, and the Investment Management Institute. He was awarded the EACUBO Distinguished Service Award in 2000 and the NACUBO Distinguished Business Officer Award in 2003. He was awarded the Cardinal John Henry Newman Medal at the Loyola University Maryland Commencement exercises on May 15, 2010. Mr. Palmucci served on the board of Maryland University of Integrative Health as chair of the finance and audit committee from 2008 through 2016 and, until his death, served on the boards of New York Chiropractic College and Tuition Exchange. Mr. Palmucci earned his BS and his MBA from Northeastern University.
Underscoring John's work was his love of people and community and his positive outlook on life was contagious. John greeted strangers as friends and regarded friends as family. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity in helping those around him personally and professionally. John was passionate about cooking and found joy in sharing meals with groups of family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra, his son, John and his partner, Peter, his daughter Susan, grandchildren Austin and Sarah, their spouses, Alyssa, and Justin, and great-grandchildren Avery, Erin, Hannah, Owen, and Riley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harvey-Himmelman-Palmucci Scholarship Fund at Merrimack College
