On October 22, 2019. John was the beloved father of Diane Rhoten and husband Dean, Carolyn McManus and husband Brian, John Pardoe and wife Melissa. Also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother of Mary Wright and Peggy Stano. Companion of Judy DeGraw. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mass Friday at 10 AM in St. Athanasius Chapel. Interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019