Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Chapel
On October 22, 2019. John was the beloved father of Diane Rhoten and husband Dean, Carolyn McManus and husband Brian, John Pardoe and wife Melissa. Also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother of Mary Wright and Peggy Stano. Companion of Judy DeGraw. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mass Friday at 10 AM in St. Athanasius Chapel. Interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
