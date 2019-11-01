Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church
Mt. Washington, MD
View Map
John Patrick ROCHE

John Patrick ROCHE
On October 30, 2019 John Patrick Roche beloved husband of Linda Carole Roche (nee Dailey); dear father of William E. Roche (Maureen), Patrick B. Roche (Christine) and Christopher C. Roche; dear grandfather of Ryan, Caitlin, Brian and Luke.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Catholic Prayer service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church (Mt. Washington). Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
