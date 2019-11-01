|
On October 30, 2019 John Patrick Roche beloved husband of Linda Carole Roche (nee Dailey); dear father of William E. Roche (Maureen), Patrick B. Roche (Christine) and Christopher C. Roche; dear grandfather of Ryan, Caitlin, Brian and Luke.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Catholic Prayer service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church (Mt. Washington). Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery.
www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019