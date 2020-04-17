Home

John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc
424 W 2nd St
Williamsburg, PA 16693
(814) 832-2611
John Paul Siemann


1939 - 2020
John Paul Siemann Notice
John Paul Siemann, 80, formerly of the Baltimore area, died April 10, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home in PA.

Born Dec. 16, 1939 in Baltimore, a son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Muth) Siemann.

He is survived by a daughter: Dona M. Durham (Steven) of Floyd, VA; grandchildren: Cynthia Marie Turner and Michael Alan Greene; and a sister, Dorothy Vogel of Street, MD. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Denise Michelle Greene.

He was of the Catholic faith and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed scuba diving, rodeo riding and sky diving.

There will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Funeral arrangements by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Williamsburg, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
