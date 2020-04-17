|
|
John Paul Siemann, 80, formerly of the Baltimore area, died April 10, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home in PA.
Born Dec. 16, 1939 in Baltimore, a son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Muth) Siemann.
He is survived by a daughter: Dona M. Durham (Steven) of Floyd, VA; grandchildren: Cynthia Marie Turner and Michael Alan Greene; and a sister, Dorothy Vogel of Street, MD. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Denise Michelle Greene.
He was of the Catholic faith and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed scuba diving, rodeo riding and sky diving.
There will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Funeral arrangements by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Williamsburg, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020