John Peach Conrey, 77, of Eldersburg, MD passed away on Wednesday, March, 27, 2019 at Seasons Hospice after complications from surgery. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jo-anna Salemi Conrey, his sister Mary Menne (Barry) and brother Richard "Skip" Conrey; children Michael (Allison), Elizabeth (Yutan Getzler) and Jonathan (Nicole) Conrey, and 9 grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents, John Plummer Conrey and Margaret Peach Conrey. He was a retired member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen #1 of MD, having worked as a bricklayer, estimator and project manager. John was a member of the Carroll County Gun Club, serving as Vice President for 15 years, the Garrison Rifle and Revolver Club, Sons of the American Legion, and Freedom Jaycees. He also served as a MD Hunter Safety Instructor and leader of Boy Scout Troop 719.The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Wards Chapel Cemetery, Randallstown. Those desiring may send donations for esophageal cancer research to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Emily Carter, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please make checks payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Online condolences may be offered at wwwhaightfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary