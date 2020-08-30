John Pennacchia

On August 28, 2020, John Baptist Pennacchia, beloved husband of the late Mary J. (nee Serio) Pennacchia; loving stepfather of Carmelo A. "Carmen Barresi Sr." and his wife Carol, and Mary Rider and her husband Terry; devoted grandfather of Brandon S. Rider, Felicia N. Mumbert and her husband Daniel, Carla M. Barresi, and Carmelo A. Barresi Jr.; dear brother of the late Gino Pennacchia, Filomena Wetzelberger, and Ambrose B. Pennacchia.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, from 6pm to 7pm only in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. A private funeral mass for the immediate family only will be celebrated Thursday, September 3, at 11am at Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church, 3600 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.



A mask must be worn and social distancing must be observed at all times in the funeral home, the church, and at the cemetery. For the safety of our employees, family members, and other visitors, we ask if you are not feeling well or have a cough or fever please refrain from attending any visitations, prayer services, or funeral masses. Thank you for your cooperation. Respectfully, Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A.



