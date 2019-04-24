Home

John Petrecca Sr.

On April 20, 2019 John Anthony Petrecca Sr., beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. Petrecca, devoted father of Ronald J. Petrecca and his wife Linda, Carol Ann Petrecca, Thomas G. Petrecca and his wife Lisa and the late John A. Petrecca Jr. and his surviving wife Paula, cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 8 loving brothers and sisters.The funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Ave. on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to or . www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
