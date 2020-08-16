On August 10, 2020, John Philip Lange passed away suddenly two days before his 44th birthday due to COVID-19.
John was the beloved son of Philip and Mary Beth Lange and Brenda Sebly and the late Fred Sebly. He is survived by his loving siblings Jennifer Folger (Joe), Paul Lange, Andrew Sebly (Sarah), Elizabeth Lange and Gregory Lange. He was also a loving uncle to Moiraine Folger and Murphy Sebly, and is survived by many other family members who will miss him dearly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in support of John's love for cats and dogs, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to the SPCA at 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or to the charity of your choice
.