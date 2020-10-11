On Friday, October 9, 2020 John Philip Walsh, age 78. Beloved stepfather of Edward, Harry (Marie) and Arthur (Angela Radliff) Starbird, and Christine Love; dear sister of Roseann Walsh; loving uncle of Joseph Hicks (Leah); also survived by 8 step grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John J. and Rose A. (nee Shilback) Walsh and his brother Joseph Anthony Walsh.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cockeysville. Please check Peaceful Alternatives' website for updated service date and time. In lieu of flowers, please remember Phil with memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
