1/
John Philip Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, October 9, 2020 John Philip Walsh, age 78. Beloved stepfather of Edward, Harry (Marie) and Arthur (Angela Radliff) Starbird, and Christine Love; dear sister of Roseann Walsh; loving uncle of Joseph Hicks (Leah); also survived by 8 step grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John J. and Rose A. (nee Shilback) Walsh and his brother Joseph Anthony Walsh.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cockeysville. Please check Peaceful Alternatives' website for updated service date and time. In lieu of flowers, please remember Phil with memorial contributions to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved