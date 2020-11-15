To the Family of Phil Bayne,



May I begin by offering my deepest condolences to you.



It was a pleasure to know Capt. Bayne as I knew him. After a few years , he convinced me to stop calling him Capt., and to simply call him Phil.

It was a hard feat, to say the least of someone you are in awe of.

Phil and Lydia would come and visit my restaurant in Poughkeepsie, Coppola's on Main Street. Both he and Lydia were very supportive, loyal customers.



Phil offered some much appreciated advice when our oldest son Joe was applying to the United states Naval Academy, Annapolis. They were so proud to hear that Joe was selected and proudly graduated in 2006.



There were many good memories and some pretty cool stories from Phil as well.



Fair winds and following seas Phil. It will always be an honor to have known you.



Thank you for your friendship.



Jim Morgan

Friend