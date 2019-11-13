|
|
John William Quasney, Sr. passed away on November 11, 2019. John is survived by his children Patricia, John, Jr., and Anna Marie, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday November 15, 2019 from 9 AM until 1 PM. Where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019