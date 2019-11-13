Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Quasney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Quasney Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Quasney Sr. Notice
John William Quasney, Sr. passed away on November 11, 2019. John is survived by his children Patricia, John, Jr., and Anna Marie, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday November 15, 2019 from 9 AM until 1 PM. Where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -