On January 6, 2020, John R. Kogler, Sr., beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann Kogler (nee Horten), Devoted father of Mary Claire Beers (Karl), John R. Kogler, Jr. (Michele), Timothy M. Kogler (Cathy), Carol Ann Tunney (Steve), Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (at Beltway 26) on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm. Mr. Kogler will lie in state on Thursday at 10:30 AM at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020