Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd
Parkville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd
Parkville, MD
John R. Kogler Sr.

John R. Kogler Sr.
On January 6, 2020, John R. Kogler, Sr., beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann Kogler (nee Horten), Devoted father of Mary Claire Beers (Karl), John R. Kogler, Jr. (Michele), Timothy M. Kogler (Cathy), Carol Ann Tunney (Steve), Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (at Beltway 26) on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm. Mr. Kogler will lie in state on Thursday at 10:30 AM at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
