John R. Lanning, Jr., of Gerrardstown, WV, passed away surrounded by family on 06/29/2019 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.



Born 09/29/1933, in Washington, DC, he was the eldest of five children born to the late John R. Lanning, Sr., and Mildred R. (McMahon) Lanning.



He attended parochial schools in Prince George's County, MD. He served honorably in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954. He was employed as a logistics engineer for over 30 years at various firms under contract to the U.S. Navy. He was active in the Boy Scouts in the 1970's and 1980's, serving as a volunteer for Pack 424 and Troop 424 in Waldorf, MD. He was a past Scoutmaster of Troop 424. He served on the Pit Crew for the La Plata (MD) High School Marching Band in the late 1980's. Always active in retirement, he worked part-time assembling children's bicycles and electric toys at the Toys R Us in Waldorf, MD. He was a member of American Legion Post 14 in Martinsburg, WV. He was known for his charming dry wit, always able to interject humor into any situation. Up to the end he had the medical staff laughing. He cared deeply for his family, giving detailed instructions for their care until he drew his last breath.



He is survived by daughter, Cynthia L. Drummond (Thomas), of Gerrardstown, WV; son Jeffrey S. Lanning (Lynn), of Lansdale, PA; son, John D. Lanning (Camie) of North Logan, UT; six grandchildren, Noah and Jennifer Drummond, Jessica and Abby Lanning, and Tiffany and David Lanning; brothers, Alfred Lanning, Joseph Lanning (Joan), Robert Lanning (JoAnne), sister, Regina Lanning, sister-in-law, Geraldine Piatt Ready, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Catherine Elaine (Long) Lanning; brother-in-law, Curtis Piatt; sister-in-law, Shirley Lanning; nephew, Eddie Lanning; and niece, Carol Piatt.



Service and interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Rob Carter officiating.



Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019