Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
John R. Oertel Sr.

John R. Oertel Sr. Notice
On January 21, 2020, John R. Oertel, Sr., beloved husband of Beverly R. Oertel (nee Rodgers); devoted father of John R. Oertel, Jr., Joseph Scott Oertel and Elizabeth Ann Oertel; and loving grandfather of Amberlee, Austin, Katie, William and Alayna.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, Jan. 27th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
