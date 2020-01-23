|
On January 21, 2020, John R. Oertel, Sr., beloved husband of Beverly R. Oertel (nee Rodgers); devoted father of John R. Oertel, Jr., Joseph Scott Oertel and Elizabeth Ann Oertel; and loving grandfather of Amberlee, Austin, Katie, William and Alayna.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, Jan. 27th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org.
