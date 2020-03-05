|
|
John R. Schaffner, 95, passed away on March 3, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Lillian Schaffner for 71yrs. (nee Schlutz); Devoted father of Robert Schaffner and his Wife Barbara, Jeanne Buchanan and her Husband Richard, Paul Schaffner and his wife Carol; Also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 West Padonia Road Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 5pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020