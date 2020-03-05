Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map

John R. SCHAFFNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. SCHAFFNER Notice
John R. Schaffner, 95, passed away on March 3, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Lillian Schaffner for 71yrs. (nee Schlutz); Devoted father of Robert Schaffner and his Wife Barbara, Jeanne Buchanan and her Husband Richard, Paul Schaffner and his wife Carol; Also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.

Family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 West Padonia Road Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 5pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -