On July 18, 2020, John Raymond Young (87), philanthropist and former owner and CEO of Oles Envelope Corporation, beloved husband of Carol Jean Young; devoted father of Mary E. "Lisa" Henrich (Michael), John T. Young (Annie), Victoria A. Young, Caroline C. Horne (Phillip), and Jacob A. Young. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne M. Young.
In light of Covid 19, services and interment will be private. Details regarding a future public memorial service will be forthcoming.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.