While I did not know Mr. Young personally, I am aware of the history of Oles Envelope Company from my years working in the industry. I have the pleasure of working with his daughter (Lisa Henrich) and she always has some great anecdotes to share about her dad's leadership applicable today. I would have liked to play a round of golf with him. Trust it would have been an enlightening experience. My sincere condolences to the entire Young family during this time.

Joel Griggs