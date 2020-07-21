1/1
John R. Young
On July 18, 2020, John Raymond Young (87), philanthropist and former owner and CEO of Oles Envelope Corporation, beloved husband of Carol Jean Young; devoted father of Mary E. "Lisa" Henrich (Michael), John T. Young (Annie), Victoria A. Young, Caroline C. Horne (Phillip), and Jacob A. Young. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne M. Young.

In light of Covid 19, services and interment will be private. Details regarding a future public memorial service will be forthcoming.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
John was a good friend during our 4 year undergrad period at Johns Hopkins. He will be missed but his memory will live on.
Allen Sinsky
Classmate
July 21, 2020
I remember as teens visiting with your dad at Capon. He was always fun to chat with. A Gentleman with a great smile. Sending our love and hugs to all of you.
Gretchen and Marshall Paulsen
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Betty White
July 21, 2020
Sending love to the entire Young family.
Debra Hertz
July 21, 2020
Jay was a true gentle man. Kind, generous, loving. With a huge heart
Christina Reyes
July 21, 2020
While I did not know Mr. Young personally, I am aware of the history of Oles Envelope Company from my years working in the industry. I have the pleasure of working with his daughter (Lisa Henrich) and she always has some great anecdotes to share about her dad's leadership applicable today. I would have liked to play a round of golf with him. Trust it would have been an enlightening experience. My sincere condolences to the entire Young family during this time.
Joel Griggs
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ann Thielman Tiernan
Friend
July 21, 2020
Linda Kogutkiewicz
Friend
July 21, 2020
I remember Jay from JHU days as a super basketball star. Later we were active in class of 1955 reunion activities together.
A good guy.
Requiescat in Pace
George C Creel
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Cathy Colt
July 21, 2020
My sincere sympathies to Lisa, Mike, the kids, and the entire family.
Stephanie Fisher
Coworker
July 21, 2020
God bless Jay and his beautiful family. A private ceremony seems fitting of Jay.
Betsy Wendell
