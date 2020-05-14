Thomson, Georgia – Mr. John Raymond Roquemore, 85, entered into rest May 9, 2020.



Mr. Roquemore was born in Lanett, AL, the son of the late Leroy Roquemore and the late Octavia Kirkland Roquemore. He graduated from Osborne High School in Marietta, GA, obtained a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from California State University Long Beach, and a Masters Degree in Nuclear Physics from Georgia Institute of Technology. Mr. Roquemore worked for Lockheed Martin for 41 years before retiring as Vice President and later assuming the position as president of Middle River Aircraft Systems. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomson, the American Red Cross, and the March of Dimes.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Margaret Lorraine Hicks Roquemore; son, Gary Raymond Roquemore (Karen Kirk) of Thomson, GA; daughter, Sherri Kramer (Matthew) of Culloden, GA; grandchildren, Tara Kimbell (Michael) of Powder Springs, GA, James Raymond Roquemore (Lauren) of Hiram, GA, Matthew Mannino of Thomson, GA, and Amanda Mannino of Culloden, GA; and great grandchildren, Lacy Kimbell, Brookeston Kimbell, Findley Roquemore, Lawson Roquemore, Marlowe Roquemore, and Kay Mannino; and brother, Michael Roquemore of Kennesaw, GA.



A private service was held Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Lambert officiating. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for July 2020 with further details to follow.



Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. John Raymond Roquemore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store