Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Ellicott City, MD
John Reardon Barry Notice
On November 8, 2019, JOHN REARDON BARRY, beloved husband of Patricia McGuire Barry; devoted father of Christopher Gordon Barry and John William Barry (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Aislinn Daniela Barry, Aine Patricia Barry, and Eamon Anthony Barry; dear brother of Philip Lane Barry, M.D. (Wini); also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday, November 14, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, November 15, 9:30am, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Ellicott City. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019
