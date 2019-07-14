Home

Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
1927 - 2019
John Reid Notice
On July 3rd, 2019, John Anthony Reid, age 91, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Syleste Reid; devoted father to Jane Marsh, Kathleen Maples (Butch), Patricia Corson, John Reid (Leslie), Maria Brown (Chip), and the late Paul Reid; cherished grandfather of 9; and dear great-grandfather of 7. He is preceded in death by 2 beloved grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11:30 AM (viewing from 11am-11:30am) at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. www.hubbardfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
