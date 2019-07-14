|
On July 3rd, 2019, John Anthony Reid, age 91, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Syleste Reid; devoted father to Jane Marsh, Kathleen Maples (Butch), Patricia Corson, John Reid (Leslie), Maria Brown (Chip), and the late Paul Reid; cherished grandfather of 9; and dear great-grandfather of 7. He is preceded in death by 2 beloved grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11:30 AM (viewing from 11am-11:30am) at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. www.hubbardfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019