Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
410-753-7739
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
1532 E. Fort Avenue
Baltimore , MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Roach Notice
On November 17, 2019 John Francis Roach Beloved son of Francis S. "Mickey" Roach and Mary Catherine Roach (nee Donnelly) Loving Life Partner of Lorie Provenza. Devoted Father of Zachary Roach.

Dear brother of Michael Roach. Beloved grandfather of Cameron Roach. Loving uncle of Heather Roach, Stephen Shade, Joshua and Kayla Roach. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Thursday 3-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1532 E. Fort Avenue, Baltimore MD 21230 on Friday at 10:00am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council # 4606, 1338 Hull Street, Baltimore MD 21230.

Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at www.charleslstevensfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -