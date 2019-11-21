|
On November 17, 2019 John Francis Roach Beloved son of Francis S. "Mickey" Roach and Mary Catherine Roach (nee Donnelly) Loving Life Partner of Lorie Provenza. Devoted Father of Zachary Roach.
Dear brother of Michael Roach. Beloved grandfather of Cameron Roach. Loving uncle of Heather Roach, Stephen Shade, Joshua and Kayla Roach. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Thursday 3-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1532 E. Fort Avenue, Baltimore MD 21230 on Friday at 10:00am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council # 4606, 1338 Hull Street, Baltimore MD 21230.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019