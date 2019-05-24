John Robert Hall, Jr, known to many as "Hippie," passed away on May 22, 2019, at the age of 54 years. He was the son of John and Anna (Myers) Hall of Havre de Grace MD. Hippie was an outdoorsman at heart. He enjoyed sitting by the fire with a cold beer and taking peaceful walks through the countryside. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall is survived by his two children, Cheyenne (Stephen) Buchanan and John Robert Hall, III; three sisters, Robin (Kenneth) Cornelius, Dewana Hall and Sandra Rodgers; his brother, Loren A. Hall; grandmother, Bessie J. Hall; granddaughter Harley Makenzie Buchanan; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Merle and Nellie (Swain) Myers and Robert A. Hall and sister-in-law, Brenda Mae Hall.Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10-10:30 am followed by a memorial service. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.Contributions may be made to Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary