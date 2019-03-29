John Robert Killmon, Sr. (Jack), 90, of Laurel, MD passed away after a full life on March 20, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1929, to John Cooper Killmon and Josephine Elizabeth Croggon Killmon in Washington, DC. Jack was a member of the Teamsters Union Local (formerly Graphic Communications Union) and the Laurel Moose Lodge. After a childhood bout with scarlet fever and then polio, Jack started working at the age of 16 at Graphic Arts Printing, where he completed his Pressman Apprenticeship and became a Journeyman Pressman; he then worked at McArdle Printing for a combined total of 20 years. He retired from the Government Printing Office ((GPO) - now the Government Publications Office) in 1985 after nearly 20 years of Federal service. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family (including travelling the 48 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico; boating at the family vacation home in Lake Gaston, NC; camping, barbequing, fishing, and roller skating), and hanging out with his printing buddies. Jack moved his young family from Washington to College Park/Hollywood in August 1955, then to Maryland City as original residents in December 1963. Jack, his wife, and two sons continued to live in Maryland City. Jack is survived by the love of his life, his beloved wife of nearly 69 years, Elizabeth (Betty); sons John, Jr., Thomas (Kathy), and Joseph; and daughters Karen Killmon-Doucet (Dean Doucet), and Lou Ann Killmon Wingo; grandsons Donald Antoine, Lucas Doucet, and Jeremy Killmon and granddaughters Melinda Pulley (Rocky), Nicole Taurone, and Kristin Killmon; and great-grandchildren Kayleigh and Derek Pulley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Edna Killmon Wootten, Viewings will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at noon at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, 114 St. Mary's Place, Laurel, MD. Interment will be at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD. Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to the or the . Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary