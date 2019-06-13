John Robert McGonigal, age 58, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on June 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ada (Ross) McGonigal. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction and loved traveling and long drives. He loved his Sunday football games, playing Keno and the lottery, going to the Cecil County Dragway and watching westerns on TV. He enjoyed music, singing and dancing. He loved his family and spending time with them at cookouts and on vacations.Mr. McGonigal is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sherry Lynn (Kohlbus) McGonigal; daughters, Tanya Lynn Clark, Tami Leigh (Frank) Johnson, Ashley Nichole Phillips; special niece, Sabrina Nicole McGonigal; brothers, J.R. McGonigal and Michael Lewis McGonigal; sisters, Bonnie Sue Kadera, Shirley Mae Ream and Marion Josephine Beers; grandchildren, Faith, Karleigh, Madison Johnson, Hannah Chatterton, Kylee Walsh, Travis Clark Jr., Madi Mae, Mason and Blaine; great-granddaughter, Layne Chatterton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy McGonigal and Jim Wilson, sisters, Mary Gibbs, Kathleen Sampson, Trudi Lambert and Joanne Ayers and great-granddaughter, Aubree Chatterton.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, at 9 am. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD, 21014, Attention Dr. Phil.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary