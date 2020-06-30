John Robert Wilson II
JOHN R. WILSON II, 58, of Pikesville, MD passed away on June 27, 2020 after a long and arduous battle with kidney disease. John was born on October 4, 1961 to John R. Wilson and Leocadia Wilson in Okinawa, Japan. After graduating from Laurel High School in 1979, John went to UMBC to study history. He then went on to the Culinary Arts School in Baltimore where he later became a chef. He then taught at Calverton Middle School in Baltimore City. He also worked at Arica Consulting and Contracting. John is survived by his mom Leocadia Wilson, his brother Robert Wilson, his sister Brenda Twigg, and his nieces Veronica and Maria Twigg. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of Maryland. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
