On August 19, john Garland Roberts, age 89, passed away peacefully. Husband of Patricia C. Roberts, father to John Jr, and George, proud grandfather to 8 grandchildren, Christopher, David, Dean, Amy, Eric, Noah, Joshua and Sarah. Born in Elk Creek, VA to Roby and Maude and predeceased by sister Audna and brothers Onnie, Charles and Richard. A long time Harford County resident engaged in the automotive and real estate investments.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to St. Margaret's Church, 141 N. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
A celebration of life gathering be will privately conducted at a later date.
The family thanks everyone in advance for their prayers & condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019