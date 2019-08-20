Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Roberts Notice
On August 19, john Garland Roberts, age 89, passed away peacefully. Husband of Patricia C. Roberts, father to John Jr, and George, proud grandfather to 8 grandchildren, Christopher, David, Dean, Amy, Eric, Noah, Joshua and Sarah. Born in Elk Creek, VA to Roby and Maude and predeceased by sister Audna and brothers Onnie, Charles and Richard. A long time Harford County resident engaged in the automotive and real estate investments.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to St. Margaret's Church, 141 N. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.

A celebration of life gathering be will privately conducted at a later date.

The family thanks everyone in advance for their prayers & condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.