John Aloysius Rose, Jr. passed away on October 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Hoshall Rose and daughters, Lori Holder, Wendy and Nicki Baccala, and Amy and Michael Maher. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas Baccala, Colin Maher, and Kieran and Ben Meador.



John lovingly donated his body for research at Johns Hopkins Research Center.



A small celebration of life will be held at the home of Michael and Amy Maher on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitors accepted 2:00-8:00pm.



