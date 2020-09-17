1/
John Roussos
On September 15, 2020 John "Xidias" Roussos passed away. He was the beloved husband of Jean Roussos (nee Almony); devoted father of Lisa Hubbard and her husband Chad, Maria DeLacy, Georgina Logothetis and her husband John, and Markella Roussos-Smith and her husband Christopher; cherished grandfather of Alex, Josh, Bohdan, Julia, Brendan, Jean, Katerina, Yiannis, and Sophia; beloved son of the late George and Maria Roussos; dear brother of Sevesmia Kudoni; loving uncle of Maria Kudoni; loving cousin of Steve Xidias; also survived by his beloved dog Pippy John Roussos.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where John will lie in state from 10:00 AM-10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church to support the Mortgage Fund, 2504 Cub Hill Rd Baltimore, MD 21234. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
18
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
19
Lying in State
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
