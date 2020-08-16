John Rutkowski

On August 13, 2020, John Joseph Rutkowski passed away, leaving his son Jason Rutkowski and wife Ashley and daughter Amanda Rutkowski, grandfather of Airelle and Chase Perez. John was a career Union meat cutter, He was an avid boater, crabber and loved the water. John also enjoyed spending time with his dogs Hailie and Maddie. Visitation with family will be on Thursday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Dundalk. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the York SPCA at https://www.ycspca.org/donate/
. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
.