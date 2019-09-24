|
|
John William Ryder, age 82, of Timonium, MD passed away on September 21, 2019. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John Michael Ryder and Kathleen Ryder (nee Quinn). John is survived by his loving wife Gertrude Ryder (nee Kahl). John was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Barbara DeRose (Bill), Michele Sobieski, Elizabeth Bailey (Wilson), and Lisa Barrett Hardy (Lee); six grandchildren, Gregory Sobieski, Claire Ring (Brenden), Benjamin DeRose, Nicholas Bailey (Brittany), Carly Barrett, and Caroline Sorrell (Ethan); and four great-grandchildren, Grayson Barrett, Tanner and Daisy Ring, and Reed Bailey. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Marian Eikenberg and Kathleen Debinski. A private service will be held; there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Those who desire may send contributions to animalrescueinc.org or trurescue.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019