Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Ryder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ryder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ryder Notice
John William Ryder, age 82, of Timonium, MD passed away on September 21, 2019. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John Michael Ryder and Kathleen Ryder (nee Quinn). John is survived by his loving wife Gertrude Ryder (nee Kahl). John was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Barbara DeRose (Bill), Michele Sobieski, Elizabeth Bailey (Wilson), and Lisa Barrett Hardy (Lee); six grandchildren, Gregory Sobieski, Claire Ring (Brenden), Benjamin DeRose, Nicholas Bailey (Brittany), Carly Barrett, and Caroline Sorrell (Ethan); and four great-grandchildren, Grayson Barrett, Tanner and Daisy Ring, and Reed Bailey. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Marian Eikenberg and Kathleen Debinski. A private service will be held; there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Those who desire may send contributions to animalrescueinc.org or trurescue.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.