John Rys-Sikora, age 95, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Przodkowo, Poland, he was the son of Jan and Maria (Reibant) Sikora and husband of 62 years to Kamila Rys-Sikora. He was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church. He retired as the Chief Chemist with Bata Shoe in Belcamp where he worked for many years. After retiring from Bata Shoe, he then worked for Reebok International Ltd. as a quality control specialist. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and building things.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Krystyna Rys-Sikora; son, Adam Rys-Sikora; and two grandchildren.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.