John Stephen Lazzati, who worked in the construction industry for three decades and owned Advanced Caulking Industries, died suddenly on Friday at his home in Upperco, Maryland. The former Baltimore and Upperco resident was 58.
John was full of life and loved spending time with his family and friends and cheering for his nieces and nephews at their sporting events. He was known for his hilarious antics and comedy. He made it his mission to keep everyone laughing. He was a very kind and caring person and was the long term care giver for his sister Dolores Cowan.
The son of James P. Lazzati and Rosemary C. LeCompte, John S. Lazzati was born in Baltimore as the 8th of 11 children and was raised in the Northwood community. He was a 1979 graduate of Loyola High School and earned his BA degree in Business Administration from Loyola College. After college he pursued his interests in photography, karate, and became a ski instructor, before entering a career in home improvement and construction. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church of Glyndon, an avid golfer, gardener, and an accomplished cook.
John is survived by his mother Rosemary C. LeCompte Lazzati of Catonsville: four brothers, James Lazzati of Glyndon, Joseph Lazzati (Sue) of Finksburg, Philip Lazzati (Pilar) of Cockeysville, Paul Lazzati of Towson; five sisters, Dolores Cowan of Upperco, Virginia Burgstiner of Bethany Beach DE, Mary Lazzati of Perry Hall (John Svrjcek), Dodie Lazzati of Perry Hall (Curtis Filler), Margie Downs (Tom) of Laurel and 13 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Lazzati and sister, Joan Ann Lazzati.
Funeral services will be held at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson, Md, Thursday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Glyndon, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Catonsville, MD, in the name of John S. Lazzati.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019