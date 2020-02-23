|
|
John S. Munsell, Sr., age 75, of Dagsboro, DE formerly of Centreville, MD and Northern Baltimore County, MD passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD.
John was born in Baltimore, MD on March 4, 1944 son of Alec and Frances (Budge) Munsell. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and graduated from the University of Baltimore.
He worked as a salesman with Graco and owned a farm in Baltimore County. John loved boating, golfing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alec Munsell and his wife, Rebecca "Becky" S. Munsell in 2018. John is survived by 2 children, Sarah (Timothy) Fiedler of Stewartstown, PA and Stuart Munsell of Baldwin, MD; his mother, Frances Munsell; 5 grandchildren, Jordan Hochberg, Dalton Munsell, Gabriella Munsell, Kayte Fiedler and Jacob Fiedler; 3 great grandchildren, Jackson, Emma and Lincoln Hochberg and a brother, Peter (Ruby) Munsell of Carrollton, VA.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Frances Munsell, 1304 Berwick Road, Towson, MD 21204, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 AT 2 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to the by visiting
Online condolences may be sent by visiting
www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020