John S. Ward was born on October 18, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the third of five sons born to John Quincy Ward and Lucy (Little) Ward. John grew up on Mount Street in West Baltimore.



John graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1944. Early on John displayed strong leadership ability. He served in World War II as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Force, 810th Engineering Aviation Battalion. John served in Guam, Marshall Islands, Saipan, Philippines, and Okinawa in the Pacific Theatre.



After his discharge, he was employed by the United States Post Office. It was here that he met a temporary worker, Francis (Freddie) Crisp who encouraged him to enroll at Morgan State College (University). He completed his studies at Morgan majoring in History and Geography.



John later earned a Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Maryland, at College Park. Before his appointment to Director of Secondary Schools, John served in administrative positions at Lombard Junior High, Edmondson Senior High, Polytechnic Institute, Garrison Junior High, and Lake Clifton Senior High School.



In 1971 John joined the Superintendent's staff of Baltimore County Public Schools, thus becoming the first African-American Assistant Superintendent of Schools in one of the counties in the Maryland State school system.



Later, John was promoted to the position of Associate Superintendent, Division of Physical Facilities where he served as principal adviser to the Board of Education in all matters related to facilities including Capital Planning, architectural planning, building construction, plant operations and maintenance, site acquisition and property records



Upon retirement from the Baltimore County Public Schools in 1985, John was appointed Commissioner, at the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services by Governor Hughes.



His most treasured relationships were those he shared with members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, The Club of Baltimore and Committee X71. He was a dedicated and active member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for over 72 years.



John served as a member of numerous local and national organizations. In addition he served as a Board member of the Northwest Baltimore Corporation, the Maryland State Airport Board, the Mount Washington Improvement Association, the Baltimore Urban League, and Baltimore Neighborhoods, Inc.



John was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity for over 66 years.



John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Francis Crisp Ward. From this union came two daughters Deborah L. Gray, Jo-Ann L Pully, son-in-law Richard Pully of Bermuda, three grandchildren, Syreeta Drabo (Hussein), Jahi Jelani and Ri-Ann L. Pully, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.



