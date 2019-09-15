|
On Monday, September 9, 2019 John S. "Scotty" Wilson, Jr. of Cockeysville, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, age 88, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Shirley May Wilson; devoted father of John S. Wilson, III and the late Mark Wilson, Sr., dear brother of Anne Lane Vosough; loving grandfather of Mark E. Wilson, Jr. and Melissa N. Wilson; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Woodbrook Baptist Church, 25 Stevenson Lane Towson, MD 21212. In lieu of flowers, please remember Scotty with memorial contributions to the VFW. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019