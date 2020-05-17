Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 12, 2020 John S. "JACK" Winter III, beloved son of Sarah B. Miller and John S. Winter Jr.; dear brother of Sarah A. and Hannah L. Winter; dear grandson of John S. Winter.



Services are not yet scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Brendan James Huber Foundation or Zachary T. Paff Foundation. Arrangements by John O. Mitchell IV Funeral Services of Dulaney Valley, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store