John S. "JACK" WINTER III
On May 12, 2020 John S. "JACK" Winter III, beloved son of Sarah B. Miller and John S. Winter Jr.; dear brother of Sarah A. and Hannah L. Winter; dear grandson of John S. Winter.

Services are not yet scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Brendan James Huber Foundation or Zachary T. Paff Foundation. Arrangements by John O. Mitchell IV Funeral Services of Dulaney Valley, PA.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
