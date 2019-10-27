|
|
On October 26, 2019, John H. Scannell, beloved husband of the late Anne V. Scannell and the late Anne C. Scannell; devoted father of Linda Baynes (Gary), Scott Scannell, the late Nance Scannell, and the late Dianne Moore (Bob); loving grandfather of David Baynes, Christopher Moore, and the late Jeffrey Baynes; dear great grandfather of Ryleigh Moore, Teagan Moore, Henley Moore, and Jeffrey Baynes.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd., (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith, Wednesday, 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Jeffrey T. Baynes Memorial Scholarship, Archbishop Curley High School at https://payit.nelnet.net/form/XPzQJD7r.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019