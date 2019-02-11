Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
John Schafer Notice
On February 9, 2019, John Stanley Schafer peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Schafer (nee Smith); devoted father of Kimberly Foble and her husband Michael, Lisa Rose and Darlene Sigwart and her husband Raymond; loving grandfather of Amanda, Michael and Courtney Foble, Ashley Rose, John and Ericka Landeck.Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy, in John's name, to the Alzheimer Foundation. Online condolences may be left at:www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019
