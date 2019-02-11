|
|
On February 9, 2019, John Stanley Schafer peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Schafer (nee Smith); devoted father of Kimberly Foble and her husband Michael, Lisa Rose and Darlene Sigwart and her husband Raymond; loving grandfather of Amanda, Michael and Courtney Foble, Ashley Rose, John and Ericka Landeck.Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy, in John's name, to the Alzheimer Foundation. Online condolences may be left at:www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019