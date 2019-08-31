|
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, John Lawrence Sheeler of Arbutus, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret Sheeler. Loving father of Kim Bell and husband Ted, John Sheeler and wife Christine, Mike Sheeler and wife Angie, and Chris Sheeler and wife Katie. Devoted grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Jacob Sheeler and his mother Mary Elizabeth McNamara. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Monastery, 3801 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Mount Saint Joseph High School and Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 31, 2019