John Smith Murphy, aged 91, of Bel Air, MD died peacefully at his home on March 24. He was the sixth generation of his family to be born on Seven Springs Dairy Farm in southern York County, PA. After high school, Mr. Murphy served in the US Army for 3 years, in the US and in Occupied Germany. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1951 with a BS in civil engineering. He had an extensive and prolific career with the US Army, the National Guard Bureau, and the MD National Guard.He and his wife Patricia Murphy (nee Hayward) were married in 1951, and lived on the Murphy family farm until 1958, when they moved to Bel Air, MD. There, they raised their daughters Linda and Patricia. The Murphys were avid golfers and stockholder members of the Maryland Golf & Country Club; they enjoyed bridge and traveling. Mr. Murphy especially enjoyed celebrating his Scottish heritage as a member of Clan Galbreath.Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his wife in 1998. He is survived by his very loving family: two daughters and their husbands, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered for his kindness, gentle manner, strength and wise counsel. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019